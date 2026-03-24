Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.