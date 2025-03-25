Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light west wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.