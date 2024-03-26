Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.