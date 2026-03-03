Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47. North wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Light south wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

