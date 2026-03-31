Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain showers before midnight, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

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Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 50. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.