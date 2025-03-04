Weather Forecast for Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Snow showers before noon, then rain showers between noon and 3pm, then snow showers after 3pm. High near 44. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

