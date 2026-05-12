Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

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Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.