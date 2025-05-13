Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain showers before 3am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.