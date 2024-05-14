Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Charles Matteson Love (July 3, 1944 – May 8, 2024)

Expedition Academy Class of 2024 Graduates Tonight

BLM Awards Contract for Erosion Repair near LaBarge

GRHS Class of 2024 Set to Receive Diplomas Tonight

