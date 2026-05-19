Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

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Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

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