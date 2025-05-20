Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 76.