Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

