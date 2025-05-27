Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

