Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers before 9pm, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

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Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.