Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.