Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2024

Green River City Council To Accept a Bid for Riverside Memorial Park Playground

Green River City Council To Accept a Bid for Riverside Memorial Park Playground

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Review Capital Funding Requests for FY25

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Review Capital Funding Requests for FY25

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2024