Weather Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72.