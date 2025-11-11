Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

