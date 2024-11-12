Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36.