Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light southeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.