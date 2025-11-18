Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light southeast wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.