Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow showers. Low around 16. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 25.

