Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 7 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30.