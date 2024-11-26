Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 7 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Related Articles

Scouting For Food Brings in Over 6,000 Pounds of Food

Scouting For Food Brings in Over 6,000 Pounds of Food

Weather Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2024