Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 7 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30.