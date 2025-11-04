Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.