Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Governor Orders Flags at Half Staff to Honor Dick Cheney

Council to Consider Alcohol Training, Code of Ethics Ordinances Tuesday

BLM Accepting Public Comments on Proposed RMP Amendment

Memorial Hospital Named a Best-in-State Hospital by Newsweek

