Weather Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.