Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.