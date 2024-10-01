Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

GR City Council to Consider Approving GRPD Agreement Tuesday

County Road Could Receive Work Pending Commissioner Approval

Local Residents Impacted by Verizon’s Nationwide Outage

Weather Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2024

