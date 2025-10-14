Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.