Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday: Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain showers before 5am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Rain and snow showers likely before 10am, then snow showers likely between 10am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.