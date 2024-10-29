Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 11am. High near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow. Low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

