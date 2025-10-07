Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.