Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Related Articles

Commissioners Approve Letter Supporting DOI Rule Rescission

Commissioners Approve Letter Supporting DOI Rule Rescission

County to Consider Letter Supporting Rescission of Biden-Era DOI Rule

County to Consider Letter Supporting Rescission of Biden-Era DOI Rule

Rock Springs Council Considers Council Raises, Code of Ethics Tuesday

Rock Springs Council Considers Council Raises, Code of Ethics Tuesday

Green River City Council To Vote on Ban of Gas Euthanasia for Animal Shelter

Green River City Council To Vote on Ban of Gas Euthanasia for Animal Shelter