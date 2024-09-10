Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

