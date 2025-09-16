Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.