Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.