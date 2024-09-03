Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

GR Council to Read Proclamations for Hunger Action and Suicide Prevention Awareness Months

Commissioners to Discuss BLM RMP Final Environmental Impact Statement

Weather Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2024

