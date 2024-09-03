Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.