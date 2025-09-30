Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.