Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74.