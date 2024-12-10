Weather Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.