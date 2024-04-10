Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.