Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Related Articles

GRHS Students Recognized for Athletic and Academic Achievements

GRHS Students Recognized for Athletic and Academic Achievements

SCSD No. 2 Board Commends Western’s Wrestlers on Back-to-Back National Championships

SCSD No. 2 Board Commends Western’s Wrestlers on Back-to-Back National Championships

Protests Against Animal Control Gas Chamber Reach GR City Council

Protests Against Animal Control Gas Chamber Reach GR City Council

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2024