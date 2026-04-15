Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Rain showers likely before 3pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

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Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

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