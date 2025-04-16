Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 25 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Related Articles

County Speed Resolution Approved, Despite Belief No One Will Follow Set Limit

County Speed Resolution Approved, Despite Belief No One Will Follow Set Limit

Chickens Allowed After 5-4 Vote

Chickens Allowed After 5-4 Vote

Damage Assessment Continues in I-80 Tunnel

Damage Assessment Continues in I-80 Tunnel

The BLM is Looking for Input and Comments

The BLM is Looking for Input and Comments