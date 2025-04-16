Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers. High near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 25 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.