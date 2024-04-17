Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday: Isolated showers between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Related Articles

Fundraising Efforts Result in Two Columbaria for Veterans at Riverview Cemetery

Fundraising Efforts Result in Two Columbaria for Veterans at Riverview Cemetery

Sweetwater Events Complex Announces Slaughter as Wednesday Fair Performance

Sweetwater Events Complex Announces Slaughter as Wednesday Fair Performance

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Flights to be Restored to Pre-Pandemic Levels at RKS

Flights to be Restored to Pre-Pandemic Levels at RKS