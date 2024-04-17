Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday: Isolated showers between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.