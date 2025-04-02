Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.