Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.