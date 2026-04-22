Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

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Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

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