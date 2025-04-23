Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.