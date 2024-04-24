Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Rain likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Rain likely before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 7am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.