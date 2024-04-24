Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Rain likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Rain likely before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 7am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

GRHS Art Students Bring Home 73 Ribbons from State Art

Local Man to Receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism

Local Umpire Selected for Babe Ruth World Series

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

