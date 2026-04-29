Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.