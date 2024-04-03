Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Very windy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph increasing to 28 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

