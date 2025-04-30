Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then scattered showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.