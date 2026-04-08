Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

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Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.