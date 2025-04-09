Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.