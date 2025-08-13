Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.