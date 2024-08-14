Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Related Articles

Summer Isn’t Over Yet: River Festival and Art on the Green Provide Fun this Weekend

Summer Isn’t Over Yet: River Festival and Art on the Green Provide Fun this Weekend

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Wyoming Artist Exhibits Western and Wildlife Art at Community Fine Arts Center

Wyoming Artist Exhibits Western and Wildlife Art at Community Fine Arts Center

Sublette County Arrest Report for August 5-12, 2024

Sublette County Arrest Report for August 5-12, 2024