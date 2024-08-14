Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.